Birmingham, AL

Meet Charlotte Shaw, BJCTA’s Incoming Executive Director and CEO

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Shaw, the incoming executive director and CEO for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), is not one to sit around. She has worked with firms like the U.S. Department of Defense; McDonell-Douglas, an aerospace company that merged with the Boeing Company in 1997; and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). In addition to those jobs, she has also authored self-help books and is currently experimenting with videography.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Rapid Transit#Transit Systems#Birmingham City#Ceo#The Birmingham Times#The Boeing Company#Max Transit
