Napa County, CA

Oppose the latest Walt Ranch plan

By Sue Wagner
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

For many of us who live in Napa County and have observed the steady erosion of our environment due to the proliferation of more vineyards and wineries, the hue and cry of "when is enough, enough?" has increased substantially over recent months. The effects of changing climate conditions, a severe drought, weakening water resources and relentless wildfires have irrevocably changed life as we once knew it in this beautiful valley.

