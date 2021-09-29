CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, WA

Hospital District projects progress

By Michele Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON--Ron Asmus, owner of Ron Asmus Homes, Inc in the Tri-Cities, is moving ahead with construction of the new Assisted Living Facility units and he expects construction to begin within the next thirty days. The monthly cost of each leased unit, originally calculated at $12,000 each, has shot up an additional $2,000, because of the high cost of lumber and other building materials, according to CCHS CEO Shane McGuire at last week's hospital board meeting.

