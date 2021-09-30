MONEYBALL: How the Utah Jazz, other sports events benefit the State of Sport's economy

WME Sports is making a power play in the fast-growing sports representation scene.
The Endeavor-owned agency has signed Dallas Mavericks all-star Luka Dončić in all areas.
The NBA star will work with WME on brand partnerships, content, digital, talent ventures and social strategy. BDA Sports’ Bill Duffy and Quique Villalobos represent him on-court. (Endeavor invested in BDA Sports in December 2020. Dončić signed a $207 million contract extension with the Mavericks in August.)
Dončić, who began his professional career at age 16 for Real Madrid, was selected by the Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has quickly become one of the game’s...
