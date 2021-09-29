CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Lens is coming to the Chrome browser on desktop

By Maggie Tillman
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Google is making it easier for you to use Lens on all your devices. As part of a slate of updates announced on 29 September 2021, Google revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months". The search giant tweeted a GIF showing how Lens will work in the desktop browser. You'll be able to rick-click on a website, then select search with Lens and highlight a portion of a page, and then you will get relevant results. This could be super handy if you want to identify a specific product, animal, or place.

