Google Lens is coming to the Chrome browser on desktop

Many of us have used an ad blocker from time to time. Sometimes ads are just a pain in our backsides and when we just want to be able to see the information we need or the video we want to watch, it feels better to just get rid of ads completely. It's not ideal because it harms the creator of the article or the video we're consuming but that's a personal choice for users to make. However, that might not be the case for much longer as upcoming Google Chrome changes might mean the death of ad blockers.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO