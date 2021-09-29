Free PlayStation Plus games for October 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHistorical shooter and over the top fighting offered next month. Sony has announced the lineup of free PS Plus games for October 2021. On PS5, members can download a free copy of newly released Hell Let Loose. This WWII-inspired multiplayer title splices 100-player battles with a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game, where Commanders direct the flow of battle and co-ordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s march to victory.

