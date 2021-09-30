CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold keeps bounce off bi-annual horizontal support amid cautious optimism. US Treasury yields step back from three-month top, DXY eases from yearly high to snap four-day uptrend. China factory activity contracts for the first time since February 2020, Evergrande, US debt ceiling also in focus. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) pares intraday...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
