LETTER: Supports Katrena Hauger

I am writing in support of Katrena Hauger for Zone 5 trustee of the Mountain View School District. Katrena is a graduate of GHS and has been involved in our community her whole life. Many of you may have even had her mom, Mrs. Foltz, for PE and/or as a coach. Katrena understands the need for our community to deliver a quality education to our students. The first thing families want to know before moving into the area is about the schools. Katrena will work hard to find a positive balance between the needs of the district, the community and the students.