Praise for Idaho County Republican Central Committee
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is on the right track. The actions within the September meeting of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee reassured me that our local party leaders were looking out for our best interests. The meeting started with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. This is in sharp contrast to the Democrats, who want to eliminate God from the public square and turn our country into a communist state.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
Comments / 0