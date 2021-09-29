LETTER: What about our freedoms?
Sept. 15, 2021, 12 state representatives, one senator and our lieutenant governor spoke for freedom on the Idaho Capitol steps... and then the representatives convened work on prospective bills to protect your and my freedoms of choice (to receive a vaccine or not), to work, to assemble, to buy food and goods, to travel, to own property, to be able to withdraw money from a bank account... to have all freedoms listed in the U. S. Constitution's Bill of Rights.
