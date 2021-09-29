CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman Lynn Construction breaks ground on $90 million Merrimac Plantation multi-family development

By Mark Buckshon
Cover picture for the articleKaufman Lynn Construction says it has recently broken ground on Merrimac Plantation, a $90 million multi-family development in Plantation. Merrimac Plantation will total 293,945 sq. ft. with 306 apartments across two six-story midrise buildings and an additional garage with 543 parking spots. The community will also include a double-height lobby, club room, pool, covered terrace, barbecue grilling stations, two exterior courtyards, fitness center, co-working and business center with private offices and conference rooms, resident lounge, dog park and dog spa, electric vehicle charging stations, and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the property.

