SANTA CLARA—The Seahawks came to the Bay Area hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the 2011 season, and early on, things looked bleak. After a quick three-and-out by Seattle's offense, the 49ers took an early lead with a long touchdown drive, then the Seahawks went three-and-out four more times, and by middle of the second quarter, the 49ers were outgaining Seattle 194 yards to negative 7, Russell Wilson had been sacked three times, and the Seahawks had no first downs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO