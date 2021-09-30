CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois’ Top Doctor on Vaccine Mandates, Booster Shots and More

By Leslie Hurtado
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColder months are ahead, as well as a citywide vaccine mandate, a flu virus, emerging COVID-19 variants and new vaccines. Dr. Ngozi Ezike joins “Chicago Tonight” to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments in Illinois as cases continue to climb due to the highly contagious delta variant. To prepare, The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging Illinois residents to follow mask and vaccine mandates as new vaccines become available to the public.

news.wttw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AMA

How Permanente doctors are pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate

The urgent quest to defeat COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented rise in vaccine mandates across the country, not just at the federal level, but in hundreds of health systems and a quarter of all hospitals. The AMA supports such a move, as well as vaccine mandates among all public and private sector employers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
WRAL

Duke doctors discuss FDA's decision on booster shots

Dr. Geeta Swamy and Dr. Adrian Hernandez discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to endorse giving booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and younger adults with underlying conditions. Producer: Jenn Sorber Smith. Reporter: Gerald Owens. Reporter: Debra Morgan.
HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Walgreens to Begin Appointments for COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

Walgreens is now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all eligible people, the company announced Friday. The Illinois-based pharmacy chain said booster shots will now be available in stores nationwide following announcements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Walgreens has played...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Sun-Gazette

UPMC doctors: Booster shots keep immune systems COVID-savvy

Booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are very important — for certain segments of the population, according to Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC chief medical officer and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medial director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology. The discussion followed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shots#Booster Shots#Illinoisians#Idph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFDA

Doctors: What to know about COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot is now approved by the FDA for certain populations. According to the CDC, some populations “should” and some “may” get the booster shot. Those aged 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions should get a...
AMARILLO, TX
KSNT

Local doctor explains importance of booster shots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coronavirus vaccine boosters are slowly starting to go out as new guidance is being put in place. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there are about 550,000 Kansans that could be eligible for a booster shot. The state has broken that number into people who should and people who may get a third shot.
TOPEKA, KS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy