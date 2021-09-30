Illinois’ Top Doctor on Vaccine Mandates, Booster Shots and More
Colder months are ahead, as well as a citywide vaccine mandate, a flu virus, emerging COVID-19 variants and new vaccines. Dr. Ngozi Ezike joins “Chicago Tonight” to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments in Illinois as cases continue to climb due to the highly contagious delta variant. To prepare, The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging Illinois residents to follow mask and vaccine mandates as new vaccines become available to the public.news.wttw.com
