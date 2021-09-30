CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Says Quarterback C.J. Stroud Spinning It In Practice

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbP3T_0cCQM2PO00

After he missed the win over Akron with a lingering shoulder injury, it appears redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will be back under center when Ohio State travels to Rutgers on Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Stroud would start for the Buckeyes if he was fully healthy, and if Wednesday’s practice was any indication, the week off did him well.

“He looked good,” junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson said during his post-practice media availability on Wednesday evening. “He seems like he’s healthy again. That’s the best I’ve seen him spin it in a while, so he definitely looked good practice-wise.”

Of course, Ohio State’s medical team will have the final say on whether or not Stroud plays this week, not Wilson. But it’s an encouraging sign nonetheless, as the shoulder clearly bothered him during his first three starts, including the loss to Oregon.

Stroud’s potential return coincides with the resumption of Big Ten play, and the Buckeyes are going to need him to be at his best if they’re going to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

“We’re just trying to take that next step,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of people doubting us and we have a lot of ground to make up. Luckily for us, there are some teams all over the country hiccuping with their schedules, too, but we took that loss early, so now it’s time to make up some ground.

“I’ve never been in this situation since I’ve been here. Every time I’ve lost, it’s been at the end of the year, so it’s time to make up ground and make up some lost time.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

Film Review: Ohio State Offense Overpowers Rutgers

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you missed our defensive film review, check that out here. Buckeye Offense...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Film Review: Ohio State Defense Stifles Rutgers

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you want to see our review of the Ohio State offense, check that out here.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Series History: Ohio State Has Never Lost To Maryland

Maryland comes to town this weekend looking to spoil Ohio State’s Homecoming festivities. The No. 7 Buckeyes (4-1) and the Terrapins (4-1) get underway at noon this Saturday on FOX. Here’s a look at the all-time series. Opponent: Maryland Terrapins. All-Time Record: OSU leads, 6-0 First Meeting: Oct. 4, 2014...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
BuckeyesNow

Does Oregon's Loss to Stanford Help Or Hurt Ohio State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been a mainstay during the first seven years of the College Football Playoff, qualifying each of the last two years after winning the Big Ten championship game and having an unblemished record for the selection committee to consider. While it's difficult to get into the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
BuckeyesNow

Where Does Ohio State Stand In National Picture Right Now?

The debate happens every year ... is it better to lose in the beginning of the season or end of the season if you're going to lose a game?. No matter the answer to that question, an awful lot of good football teams have taken at least one L so far, several of whom still have a legitimate chance to make the coveted four team College Football Playoff.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Earns Third Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor

For the third time in his four weeks as a starter, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week. This comes after he completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday. He was also honored following the season-opening win at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and home loss to Oregon on Sept. 11.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State Wide Receiver#Rutgers#Buckeye Forums
BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud, Ronnie Hickman, Cade Kacherski, Demario McCall Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win At Rutgers

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, safety Ronnie Hickman, linebacker Cade Kacherski and cornerback Demario McCall were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offense On Pace To Break Big Ten Record

How often its said that we don't appreciate something until it's gone. Sometimes it's hard to really understand how good you have it "in the moment." Last year, Buckeye fans knew that Justin Fields' ascent to the NFL would mean a significantly different looking offense in 2021 (amongst all the other changes the team was experiencing).
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win At Rutgers

Ohio State resumed Big Ten play with a convincing 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, as well as defensively by safety Ronnie Hickman’s team-high 11 total tackles. It marked Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State's Mitch Rossi Scores First Career Touchdown At Rutgers

Facing 2nd-and-goal from the Rutgers 1-yard line, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud found senior tight end Mitch Rossi for the first touchdown of the latter’s career. Rossi, a walk-on from Franklin, Tenn., lined up in the backfield, presumably to be a lead blocker for redshirt junior running back...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
855
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy