Ohio State Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Says Quarterback C.J. Stroud Spinning It In Practice

After he missed the win over Akron with a lingering shoulder injury, it appears redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will be back under center when Ohio State travels to Rutgers on Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Stroud would start for the Buckeyes if he was fully healthy, and if Wednesday’s practice was any indication, the week off did him well.

“He looked good,” junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson said during his post-practice media availability on Wednesday evening. “He seems like he’s healthy again. That’s the best I’ve seen him spin it in a while, so he definitely looked good practice-wise.”

Of course, Ohio State’s medical team will have the final say on whether or not Stroud plays this week, not Wilson. But it’s an encouraging sign nonetheless, as the shoulder clearly bothered him during his first three starts, including the loss to Oregon.

Stroud’s potential return coincides with the resumption of Big Ten play, and the Buckeyes are going to need him to be at his best if they’re going to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

“We’re just trying to take that next step,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of people doubting us and we have a lot of ground to make up. Luckily for us, there are some teams all over the country hiccuping with their schedules, too, but we took that loss early, so now it’s time to make up some ground.

“I’ve never been in this situation since I’ve been here. Every time I’ve lost, it’s been at the end of the year, so it’s time to make up ground and make up some lost time.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!