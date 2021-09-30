CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Breakthrough COVID Cases Shut Down Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ One Day After Reopening Night

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGub9_0cCQLHbF00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just two weeks after celebrating the return of Broadway , one of the most anticipated shows has been shut down.

Wednesday night’s performance of “ Aladdin ” was canceled after there were positive COVID tests within the cast and crew.

“Aladdin” made its triumphant return Tuesday night , even tweeting video of its curtain call 18 months in the making, adding #BroadwayIsBack.

But who knew it would be curtains for the show in just 24 hours due to breakthrough cases in the company?

“We were disappointed. We drove in, and we listened to the soundtrack on the way in,” Meredith Picone told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

Picone brought her 8-year-old son, Tyler, from Stony Brook, Long Island, to see the show, only to be shown the stage door.

“We were shocked and stunned, but we were disappointed,” she said.

It was a longer trip for a group that came from Pontiac, Michigan.

“Was it disappointing?” Brennan asked Cecelia Wilson.

“Yes, it was … because I’m really a kid at heart,” she said.

“That’s why I wanted to come, to see this,” Madison Lee said.

With dozens of new shows upcoming, it raises concerns about whether other shows could also be put in COVID jeopardy.

“Broadway has a way, especially even in the films of Disney, they found a way to connect to every generation … If it does affect any other Broadway musical, Harry Potter, ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ it would be a real shock,” Upper West Side resident Brian Snipes said.

For now, “Aladdin” lovers will have to wait for the re-reopening, whenever that is.

Picone had to quickly come up with another wish to come true for little Tyler.

“We went to M&M World,” she said.

Customers will get a full refund for their tickets. It’s unclear when performances will resume.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on September 29, 2021.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

3 More Shows Return To The Great White Way After Pandemic Hiatus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another big week for Broadway as the curtain goes up on three more shows. “Six” officially opened Sunday night. The musical is a pop concert about the six wives of King Henry VIII. It resumed previews on Sept. 16, but never got an official opening before Broadway shut down last year. “To Kill A Mockingbird” reopens Tuesday. The play is based on the 1960 novel by Harper Lee about a lawyer who defends a Black man falsely accused of rape. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” reopens Friday. It tells the story of the famous singer’s life and career through her music. For more opening dates, CLICK HERE.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

New Play ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Arrives On Broadway Amid Calls For More Diversity, Inclusion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new play titled “Thoughts of a Colored Man” begins performances on Broadway Friday night. It comes amid the struggle to bring greater and more meaningful diversity and inclusion to the theater community. “Thoughts of a Colored Man” explores a single day in the lives of seven men as their stories unfold and intersect in Brooklyn. “There’s so much humor in this play. There’s a whole lot of singing in this play. There’s a whole lot of slam poetry in this play,” said Brian Moreland, the play’s lead producer. Moreland is a champion of shows with unique voices. He says...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

‘Aladdin’ Performances Resume After Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Cast, Crew Forced Cancellation

UPDATE: Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Week Of Performances After Additional Breakthrough COVID Cases Within Company NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Aladdin” resumed performances Thursday after positive COVID-19 tests among the cast and crew forced the cancellation of Wednesday night’s show. The breakthrough cases were discovered just a day after “Aladdin” ended its nearly two-year shutdown during the pandemic, CBS2’s John Dias reported. A new statement on musical’s website said Thursday night’s show would go on, and: Our extensive protocol system to test our employees and identify positive cases worked and allowed us to act immediately to contain them. Given the thoroughness of our Covid protocols...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Georgia High School Student Explain Why He Missed History Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high school student in Georgia had a unique excuse for missing his history test. Luke Stevens didn’t want to miss his chance to spend time with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was attending a political event organized by his mother. So he enlisted the Tony Award winner’s help. “Miss Rosner, this is Lin-Manuel Miranda, I’m sorry he can’t be in your history class right now, but he’s with me,” Miranda says over the phone. “We’re going to be going over the Bill of Rights, and anything you may be covering right now. We cover a lot of it in about two and a half hours of ‘Hamilton.'” Stevens’ teacher tweeted, “OMG! I’m freaking out during the test.”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Stony Brook, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Report: Alan Kalter, Announcer For ‘The Late Show With David Letterman’, Dies At 78

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Alan Kalter, the longtime announcer for “The Late Show With David Letterman,” has died, according to a published report. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kalter died Monday at Stamford Hospital. He was 78. Kalter took over as announcer for the show in 1995 and remained in that position until Letterman left in 2015. He participated in numerous sketches on the show. “Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself.  Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories,” Letterman said in a statement, according to THR.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

George Floyd Statue In Manhattan Vandalized, But Quickly Returned To Form By Art Group Volunteers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A statue in memory of George Floyd in Union Square was vandalized on Sunday morning. Police say someone splashed it with paint, and it’s not the first time the statue has been targeted, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. New Yorkers and tourists alike were marveling Sunday night at the larger-than-life statue of Floyd, which was restored to its golden shine in Union Square Park after it was defaced earlier in the day. “We put it in two days ago and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman, co-founder of the group Confront Art. WATCH: New Video Shows...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Holds First In-Person Service Since Devastating Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village welcomed churchgoers back for in-person services Sunday. It marked the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and since a fire gutted the historic church in December, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. The church was nearly 130 years old when the fire destroyed part of the main structure. The steeple and facade remained, and the congregation was determined to return. New York’s historic Liberty Bell also survived the fire. It has sounded for many milestone moments, including to mark the country’s founding in 1776. It’s being kept at the New York Historical Society while the church rebuilds. The reverend said Sunday’s service was a sign of resiliency and resurrection after 18 months of isolation and loss. Hundreds were expected to attend the 11 a.m. service, which was to include music from Broadway performers. Proof of vaccination was checked and masks were required. Those who couldn’t make it or are unvaccinated were told they could join a virtual service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: ‘Improv Everywhere’ Reminds New Yorkers To Celebrate Shared Spaces

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For more than 20 years, Improv Everywhere has been turning New York City into a playground for positive pranks. Most of the moments came before the pandemic, but their messages remains the same. That’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. “I’ve always looked at the city like a playground,” said Charlie Todd. “That’s been our motto, always, that we cause scenes. But we’re causing a scene that’s funny, that catches people off guard in a positive way and a way that makes them laugh and smile.” For more than 20 years, Improv Everywhere has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy