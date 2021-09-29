CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

Velez's Heroics in Final Minute Lift No. 2 West Chester Over No. 4 Millersville, 1-0

wcupagoldenrams.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBox Score WEST CHESTER, PA - Sr. Emma Velez (Coatesville, Pa./Bishop Shanahan) converted a penalty corner with 40 seconds left in the game that lifted second-ranked and host West Chester to a 1-0 victory over visiting and fourth-ranked Millersville in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) field hockey showdown at Vonnie Gros Field on a picture perfect Wednesday afternoon.

wcupagoldenrams.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Sports
City
Millersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
State
Indiana State
City
Coatesville, PA
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Kellogg working to 'mitigate supply disruptions' after strike hits US cereal plants

Kellogg – whose U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday after droves of employees went on strike over stalled contract negations – said it's working to "mitigate supply disruptions." Ticker Security Last Change Change %. K KELLOGG CO. 64.40 +0.38 +0.59%. Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner confirmed to FOX Business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Psac#The Golden Rams#Marauders#Vonnie Gros Field
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy