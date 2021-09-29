Velez's Heroics in Final Minute Lift No. 2 West Chester Over No. 4 Millersville, 1-0
Box Score WEST CHESTER, PA - Sr. Emma Velez (Coatesville, Pa./Bishop Shanahan) converted a penalty corner with 40 seconds left in the game that lifted second-ranked and host West Chester to a 1-0 victory over visiting and fourth-ranked Millersville in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) field hockey showdown at Vonnie Gros Field on a picture perfect Wednesday afternoon.wcupagoldenrams.com
