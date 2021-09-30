China Evergrande shares swing as bondholders await word on payments

Taiwan's military relations with Beijing have plunged to their lowest point in four decades, the island's defence minister warned on Wednesday, following a string of record Chinese jet incursions into Taipei's air defence zone. "For the military, the current situation is the most grim in over 40 years since I've joined the service," Chiu Kuo-cheng told parliament as some 150 Chinese warplanes have breached Taiwan's air defence zone since Beijing marked its National Day on Friday. The incursions have sparked criticism by Washington and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned in an article published on Tuesday of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.

MILITARY ・ 12 HOURS AGO