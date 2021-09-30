CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

China Evergrande shares swing as bondholders await word on payments

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande Group swung wildly on Thursday as the company looked set to miss its second bond interest payment in a week, as an additional $180 million in coupon deadlines loom in the next month. The company’s shares opened sharply higher, rising as...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Evergrande’s major shareholder Chinese Estates plans to go private

(Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, a major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Wednesday it had proposed to be taken private by Solar Bright Ltd for HK$1.91 billion ($245.30 million). Following the completion of the proposed deal, the entire stake in the company will be held by British Virgin...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Reuters#China Evergrande Group#Chinese#Hengda Real Estate Group#Usd#Bca Research
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Needs Coal, and Australia Has It. But Something's Standing in the Way

China needs to bolster its coal supply to avoid an economic slowdown this quarter, but Beijing's icy relations with Australia could make that difficult, according to Japanese investment bank Mizuho. The world's second-largest economy is facing a power shortage owing to a combination of factors such as extreme weather, surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
kdal610.com

India’s cryptocurrency platform CoinSwitch Kuber raises over $260 million

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian crypto asset platform CoinSwitch Kuber said on Wednesday it has raised more than $260 million in a funding round from investors including Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, valuing it at $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
AFP

Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades: minister

Taiwan's military relations with Beijing have plunged to their lowest point in four decades, the island's defence minister warned on Wednesday, following a string of record Chinese jet incursions into Taipei's air defence zone. "For the military, the current situation is the most grim in over 40 years since I've joined the service," Chiu Kuo-cheng told parliament as some 150 Chinese warplanes have breached Taiwan's air defence zone since Beijing marked its National Day on Friday. The incursions have sparked criticism by Washington and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned in an article published on Tuesday of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.
MILITARY
AFP

Taiwan minister warns China military tensions highest in decades

Military tensions between China and Taiwan are at their highest in four decades, the island's defence minister warned Wednesday, adding Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in 2025. He warned that even "slight carelessness" or "miscalculation" could spark a crisis, and that China would be able to launch an invasion of the island in four years.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

India’s Bharat Biotech submits data on COVID-19 drug trial in children

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to India’s drug regulator, becoming the country’s first company to have tested its shot in very young children. The South Asian country is turning its focus towards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

China property sector woes deepen as markets await Evergrande deal

As the Evergrande debt crisis continues to loom, investors are now worried about a "contagion effect" among other companies in the property sector. Several developers are grappling with ratings downgrades. Sinic Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. was downgraded by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday from "C" to "CCC." As investors were abuzz...
ECONOMY
AFP

China sends 56 jets into Taiwan defence zone in another record incursion

Taiwan urged Beijing to stop "irresponsible provocative actions" after 56 Chinese warplanes crossed into its air defence zone on Monday in yet another record incursion. The defence ministry said it scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings after 36 fighter jets, 12 H-6 nuclear-capable bombers and four other planes entered its southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Four more fighters entered the zone in a night sortie, bringing the total to 56 planes, the ministry added. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top China policy-making body, accused Beijing of "seriously damaging the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" with its recent string of incursions.
MILITARY
kdal610.com

IMF says board met with WilmerHale lawyers on World Bank data probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board met on Monday with officials from the WilmerHale law firm about its probe of the World Bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report, and will meet soon with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, a spokesperson said. The WilmerHale report alleged that Georgieva, as the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy