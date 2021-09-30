Richland girls soccer team edges Somerset

Richland senior midfielder Jewls Stem. By Jake Oswalt joswalt@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After scoring two consecutive goals to knot the game up at 2 in the second half, the Somerset Area girls soccer team had seemingly taken control of Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Herlinger Field.

However, Richland senior midfielder Jewls Stem provided the eventual game-winning goal just over a minute later. The Rams were able to stave off a couple late scoring chances from Somerset to prevail 3-2.

“It feels really good. I know we were coming into this game thinking it was going to be a tough game,” Stem said.

“We knew we had to be on top of our game. We really capitalized on our shots today.”

Somerset (6-3) ended up with a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks. But it was Richland’s one that proved to be the difference. Camryn Beglin sent a corner with loft near the goal.

Stem elevated and proved she has a nose for the ball in the 48th minute.

“Corner kicks are kind of my thing,” Stem said. “Going in there, I kind of had a feeling it’s either going in or it’s not. I kind of put myself out there, used my face to get it in there. So it worked pretty good.”

Stem received a bloody nose from the goal, but stayed in the game.

Somerset finished with a 16-9 edge in shots, largely controlling play throughout the night.

“Just some missed opportunities, some bad shot selection and not getting the ball in the net,” Somerset coach Brett Gardner said.

The teams face off again on Oct. 14 in Somerset.

In 2020, Richland (6-3) defeated Somerset 2-0 in the District 5-6 Class 2A quarterfinals.

“I know this was a big game coming in and I knew they were going to be fired up because we knocked them out of the playoffs last year,” Richland coach John Facci said.

A potential game-tying goal off the foot of Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh clanked off the crossbar with 22:20 left in the second half.

Richland junior goalkeeper Maggie Orr came out near the top of the box to prevent a solid scoring chance under five minutes later and made a save with 38 seconds left to hold on.

“We lost a lot of players and then we lost a lot of players to injury this year,” Facci said.

“Our starting keeper sits on the bench because she tore her ACL in basketball this year. I have a girl that played JV the whole time. She’s stepping up pretty big. She only gave up nine goals all year so far.”

Richland grabbed a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from sophomore forward Delaney Yost in the first half. Yost scored on a breakaway just 1:46 into the game.

She dribbled just inside the box. As goalkeeper Nora Richards charged, Yost unleashed a shot that nicked off Richards and rolled innocently into the net.

In the 27th minute, Richards charged after Kate Duppstadt, who possessed the ball. Sensing the keeper out of the net, Duppstadt passed the ball over to her left to Yost, who one-timed the ball into the net to lead 2-0.

“She’s definitely a big contributor to the team,” Stem said of Yost. “We’re lucky to have her up there at striker for sure.”

Haley Vought kicked a loose ball after a corner kick into the right side of the net to trail 2-1 with 5:25 left in the first half.

Ella Wheeler’s drive bounced off Orr’s hands and into the net for a 2-all tie with 32:30 left in the second half.

Somerset's Mariya Petrosky and Maurah Shortt provided assists.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.