Illinois State

Illinois traffic deaths were at a 5-year high in 2020. Here’s how to address the problem.

By Audrey Wennink
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Chicago saw a 45 percent increase in traffic deaths compared to 2019, as speeding increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Metropolitan Planning Council transportation director Audrey Wennink recently tweeted that last year there were also the most Illinois traffic fatalities in the past five years. Streetsblog Chicago invited her to elaborate on the subject, including possible solutions to reduce traffic deaths.

