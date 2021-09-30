Illinois traffic deaths were at a 5-year high in 2020. Here’s how to address the problem.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis begins testing a new strategy Monday to help lessen the load for police. Officers will no longer respond to overnight parking problems during the week. A new shift of Traffic Control staff is being added from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., in addition to the regular daytime hours. Among its responsibilities, Traffic Control directs traffic, enforces parking and helps with road closures for construction or special events. They also respond to parking complaints like blocked driveways or alleys, obstructed bike lanes, fire lanes or crosswalks, as well as handicap parking violations. At about 6 p.m., police take over some of...

