Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Kevin Powers makes soul-filled pop-rap in the vein of The Kid Laroi and the late great Juice WRLD. On his newest single, “Since I Got On,” the 19-year-old flexes his lifestyle, which has quickly gone from normal to lavish through the success of his music. Produced by longtime friend Whit Kane and collaborator Fernospazzin, Powers exhibits his natural talent for finding the perfect middle between hard-lined rapping and raspy singing. The video, directed by Levi DeSantis, shows Powers riding around in a Corvette, throwing money, and popping bottles: we witness the perks of the fast life he lives. Kevin Powers has been on a roll this year, seeing his stock dramatically increase through just a few releases, all of which have gathered 100k+ listens on Spotify and 10k+ views on YouTube. Being so talented, young, and comfortable in the spotlight, it seems like there’s nowhere for Kevin Powers to go but up.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO