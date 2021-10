A risky U-turn got us into the parking lot, 15 minutes past the 3pm start time, and as a reviewer, I worried that I’d missed the beginning. But the ever-helpful Fringe folk, handing us the libretto in English, assured us that we could stay as long as we liked, because the show cycles in hour-long shifts. I chose a Lithuanian friend as my plus one, and she too was helpful, pointing out the Lithuanian accents of certain singers and later, a melody that had its roots in a Lithuanian folk song: “The Vacationer’s Chorus.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO