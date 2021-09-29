White Center Library Guild holding Book & Sidewalk Sale this Saturday, Oct. 2

The White Center Library Guild will be holding a Book & Sidewalk Sale this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Center Library at 1409 SW 107th Street (map below).

Stop by the Library for a fast look at books and other items to restart needed funding for our White Center Library programs for children and adults over the next year.

Guild members will be on hand to sell various items collected during the COVID shutdown.

Be masked and come by for some good bargains.

Join our Guild, too! If you have yet to visit, the Library is a beautiful welcoming place with books, computers, a children’s play area, and a friendly staff.

Great place for children of all ages to go after school. COVID protocols are in place.