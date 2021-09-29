A Band Called CAMINO
My favorite music typically comes out of nowhere then gradually becomes the song I sing everywhere. This was the case when I first heard a song called “See Through” by a band called CAMINO. Over the next few days, after this song had become routinely stuck in my brain, I decided to check out some of the group’s other songs. Try Hard quickly started filling my speakers – “Daphne Blue” blaring at max volume and “Hush, Hush” whispering in the background as I read a novel of the same title. By this time, The Band CAMINO had established itself as the standard by which I measure a good song, and they continue to raise my expectations with this self-titled album: The Band CAMINO.wsum.org
Comments / 0