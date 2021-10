On Friday, United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before a new term is set to begin. Under Supreme Court protocols, justices are tested regularly for COVID-19 and Kavanaugh tested negative as recently as Monday. On Thursday, he was administered a new test that tested positive, despite him and his family being fully vaccinated since January. His family was tested negative the same day, according to the press statement.

