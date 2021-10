Bus driver shortages continue to be a significant issue for many school districts across the Commonwealth. State Department of Education Pupil Transportation Branch Manager Elisa Hanley said early retirements, fear of COVID, and pay are all issues contributing to driver shortages. Plus, most drivers are part time. Hanley said school districts might be able to connect with other employers. “And how can they combine this position with another position to make it a full-time job. So that a mom, or dad, or grandparent that wants to become a bus driver and be that difference in the community can also do something else to be able to bring home a full paycheck,” said Hanley.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO