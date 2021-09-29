CASA GRANDE — Franklin M. “Frank” Pratt, 79, a longtime state legislator and businessman, died on Sept. 21, 2021. Mr. Pratt was born in Florence on Aug. 27, 1942, and was a son of Callie and Wilhelmina (Brunenkant) Pratt. He attended Florence schools through his sophomore year. His brother, a returning Korean War veteran, started farming in Maricopa, and he left Florence to help. In high school he was a member of FFA, played football and liked to rodeo. He graduated from Maricopa High School, where he served as class president during his senior year. He would say he also graduated in the top 10 of his class (there were 10 students in the graduating class of 1960).