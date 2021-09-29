CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casa Grande, AZ

Frank Pratt

pinalcentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASA GRANDE — Franklin M. “Frank” Pratt, 79, a longtime state legislator and businessman, died on Sept. 21, 2021. Mr. Pratt was born in Florence on Aug. 27, 1942, and was a son of Callie and Wilhelmina (Brunenkant) Pratt. He attended Florence schools through his sophomore year. His brother, a returning Korean War veteran, started farming in Maricopa, and he left Florence to help. In high school he was a member of FFA, played football and liked to rodeo. He graduated from Maricopa High School, where he served as class president during his senior year. He would say he also graduated in the top 10 of his class (there were 10 students in the graduating class of 1960).

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
Casa Grande, AZ
Obituaries
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Casa Grande, AZ
State
Connecticut State
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Florence, AZ
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Rhodes

Comments / 0

Community Policy