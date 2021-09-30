CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts to Draymond Green’s absence from training camp

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraymond Green has yet to make an appearance for the Golden State Warriors since training camp started on Monday. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr has spoken out about his star’s absence, and at this point, it doesn’t look like the Warriors are overly concerned. According to Kerr, the team is giving Green as much space […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts to Draymond Green’s absence from training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.

