Ethiopians in three regions vote in delayed election

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopians in three regions where elections had been delayed head to the polls on Thursday to vote for their representatives and one area will also vote on whether to form its own regional state. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will form the next government regardless of the results...

