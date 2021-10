Shohei Ohtani sent shockwaves through the baseball world last week. He indicated that he was not ready to commit to a long term deal with the Los Angeles Angels because he wanted the team to prove that they would actually win and reach the postseason. As Ohtani has had a front row seat to Mike Trout‘s inability to reach the playoffs since 2014, it is understandable that he does not want to suffer the same fate.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO