Football

Film Session: Big game prep

KTBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we did things a little differently on the Friday Football Film Session. Red River head coach and founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy Jeff Harper is gearing up for our Game of the Week against Many. With that in mind, coach Harper takes us through what it's like to prepare for the biggest game of the year. He also gives Alex Anderson a crash course in film study to see how accurately he can diagnose a defense.

Wylie East @ Longview

Jacksonville @ Marshall

