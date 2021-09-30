CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

New report shows toxic baby food still being sold in stores

By Natalie Bomke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Toxic baby food is still on store shelves. A new Congressional report, released Wednesday, reveals baby food manufacturers are allowing high levels of heavy metals into the food. "Quite frankly we've been shocked," said Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. The report found mercury, arsenic and lead in amounts that...

USA Today

Companies aren’t doing enough to reduce heavy metals in baby food, congressional report finds

A congressional subcommittee has found that baby food makers Gerber and Beech-Nut have not recalled products found to contain heavy metals, according to a report published Wednesday by the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. Other producers, including Sprout Foods Inc., Walmart's Parent's Choice and Plum Organics, had insufficient and inaccurate testing, the subcommittee concluded.
U.S. POLITICS
WTVW

Toxic heavy metals found in popular baby foods

(WEHT) – New reports indicate there are dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals in baby foods. Researchers say they found lead, arsenic, cadmium and other metals in 95 percent of baby foods that are tested. Now many people are calling for companies to make changes.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Second Report on Toxins in Baby Foods Reveals Continuing Problems

THURSDAY, Sept. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Despite the troubling findings of a congressional report released earlier this year on toxins in baby foods, a new report shows even more manufacturers are selling baby foods that contain potentially unsafe levels of heavy metals. The toxins in question include dangerous levels...
HEALTH
State
Illinois State
ksgf.com

Government report says baby foods found with high levels of toxins failed to be recalled by manufacturers

A new government report out Wednesday from the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy finds more cases of major manufacturers selling baby food with high levels of toxic heavy metals, just eight months after a congressional report shed light on the issue of toxins in baby food. The report describes dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury and other toxins, which can be particularly dangerous to developing babies and toddlers.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Disturbing Levels Of Toxic Heavy Metals Found In Major Baby Food Brands, Congressional Report Reveals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A congressional report released Wednesday found disturbing levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food. The house subcommittee report describes dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in major baby food brands. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, those toxins can be especially dangerous to developing babies and toddlers. Most of these metals are what we call neurotoxins. Even tiny amounts can impede a child’s IQ, hinder brain development, lead to behavioral problems, perhaps increase cancer risk and raise the chances of many other diseases. But here’s the dilemma — safe thresholds have not been set for most foods....
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Baby food brands slammed by lawmakers over toxic heavy metals

Manufacturers "knowingly" sold baby food that contained heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury, according to a House Oversight subcommittee report published Wednesday. The big picture: These metals are in the World Health Organization's top 10 chemicals of concern for infants and children, and can affect brain development, according...
FOOD SAFETY
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Channel 6000

Toxins found in baby food brands again, House report says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Toxic heavy metals have been found in more of the country’s largest brands of baby food, according to a new government report released Wednesday. The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy report revealed arsenic, lead, mercury and other dangerous materials in products that some companies failed to recall.
PORTLAND, OR
#Baby Food#And Babies#Food Industry#Congressional#Plum Organics#Sprout#Capitol Hill
American Council on Science and Health

Heavy-Metal 'Tainted' Baby Food? Congressional Report Omits Important Science

Are new parents feeding their children baby foods chock-full of “toxic heavy metals”? The answer is “yes,” according to a new analysis from a U.S. House Oversight subcommittee. “The Subcommittee’s investigation continues to reveal that commercial baby foods contain dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium,” the report concluded. “These toxic heavy metals pose serious health risks to babies and toddlers. Manufacturers knowingly sell these products to unsuspecting parents, in spite of internal company standards and test results, and without any warning label.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
EWG

EWG urges Congress to quickly set limits on toxic metals in baby food

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group is urging Congressional leaders to quickly set mandatory limits on levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food, after a new House oversight panel report highlighted food companies’ failure to protect babies. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ruidoso News

Here are the counties in New Mexico where toxic ivermectin exposure has been reported

New Mexico's top health official provided new details Wednesday about a recent jump in reports of ivermectin poisonings as a non-approved treatment for COVID-19 disease. Last week, acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase reported two residents — a 38-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man — have died during the past month after delaying treatment for COVID-19 disease and taking the antiparasitic drug instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
