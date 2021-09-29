CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do National Son’s Day and National Daughter’s Day Even Exist?

By Kim LaCapria
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article————- Please everyone please stop it with the National Daughter’s and Son’s Days posts. These holidays don’t exist except as a means of extracting data points on social media. These fake holidays are being manufactured in Eastern Europe and Russia by bad actors who are collecting data on you and your families, including, now, current photos they can validate with facial recognition systems. You are placing the security of your family in harm’s way. Please please please stop, and please take down any posts you have made.

