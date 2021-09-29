CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney Tells A Magical New Story With Music By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cover picture for the articleAs seen throughout the Disney animated lineup, there’s a real effort to diversify and explore different cultures. Such is the case with Encanto, which follows a Colombian family who each carries the gift of magic. Well, all except one. In Encanto, we see the story of the Madrigal family, who...

Related
Rolling Stone

Andrew Garfield Runs on Pure Fear in New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut set for release in select theaters on November 12th and on the streaming platform on November 19th. Tick, Tick… Boom! stars Andrew Garfield as composer Jonathan Larson, pre-Rent, as he navigates the creative pressures of becoming a hit-crafting theater composer while working at a diner in his late twenties. At one moment in the trailer, Larson’s friend Michael, portrayed by Robin de Jesús, prompts Garfield’s Larson: “You need to ask, are you letting yourself be led by fear, or by love?” to which he promptly responds: “Fear, 100% fear.” The character of Larson is profoundly concerned with time, highlighted in the two-and-a-half-minute preview as he anxiously recounts feeling as though he is running out of it. “I went to three friends’ funerals last year,” he recalls after passing a Silence = Death poster. “And nobody is doing enough. I’m not doing enough.” Tick, Tick… Boom! is set in the Nineties in New York City. The film adaptation of the popular autobiographical musical, which features the same name, will also feature appearances from Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of the Roots, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda records epic excuse video for student who missed class

He didn't throw away his shot! When teenager Luke Stevens told his teacher he was going to miss class to hang out with Lin-Manuel Miranda, his teacher was skeptical. But as it turned out, Stevens wasn’t lying! The teen attended a fundraiser with the “Hamilton” actor and playwright who even recorded a video for the young student. “He's with me. We're going to go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering right now,” Manuel said in the video.Oct. 2, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
heyuguys.com

Foot stomping new trailer lands for ‘Encanto’

Disney has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Encanto.’. In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake to Feature Four New Songs From Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda

We're swimming in a sea of Disney live-action remakes, and the next movie on the docket is The Little Mermaid. The movie won't be released until Memorial Day 2023, but Halle Bailey (Ariel) promises it will be worth the wait. The live-action remake is expected to feature new music by Disney Legend Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Disney's Encanto), and according to Disney's For Scores podcast (via Variety), that will amount to four new songs.
MOVIES
Polygon

Meet the magical, musical, messy family at the center of Disney’s Encanto

Meet the Madrigals — the magical, chaotic family at the center of Disney’s newest movie. Set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto follows the Madrigal family — a large, messy family that’s just like any other, except for the fact that each member is blessed with a magical gift when they come of age. Well, almost every member of the family. Quirky Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) never got a gift, unlike her mom who can heal through food, or her super strong sister. But when something threatens the magic that’s imbued their family for three generations, it’s up to Mirabel to save it.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Save the Magic in Latest Encanto Trailer

Disney has released a brand new trailer for their next animated film, Encanto, showing off more story details and magical animation. If you’ve been looking forward to Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto is just a couple months away. To get you ready, this morning delivers a fresh trailer to offer new details on the overall story:
MOVIES
IGN

Disney's Encanto - Official Trailer 2

Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively. The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. Disney's Encanto arrives in theaters on November 24, 2021.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Watch the Full Trailer for Disney’s ‘Encanto’

Disney has released a new poster and the first full trailer for “Encanto,” coming to theaters this Thanksgiving. The poster features characters from the movie and the tagline, “There’s a little magic in all of us… almost all of us.”. Watch the trailer below. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming feature...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Trailer For Disney’s ENCANTO Voice-Starring John Leguizamo

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released this new trailer showcasing its upcoming feature film “Encanto.” The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Kai Martinez Tells Us About The Magic Of Dance In Disney’s Encanto [Exclusive Interview]

This morning Disney Animation Studios released a trailer for their next feature film, Encanto. It is shaping up to be quite the celebration of Columbian culture. One aspect of Latin culture that is very prominent is our love of music and dancing, specifically Cumbia. A style of Latin dancing that has been adapted for a variety of different regions of Latin America. But its birthplace is in Colombia.
THEATER & DANCE
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Trailer: Andrew Garfield Sings As ‘Rent’ Creator Jonathan Larson In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Energetic Directing Debut

This is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s world, and we’re just living it. He’s more than just the creator of Hamilton and In the Heights at this point. Contributions to Disney’s Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, and even his work on the small screen in shows such as His Dark Materials have made Miranda a legit Hollywood power player. It was inevitable he’d turn his attention to directing, and his feature debut tick, tick…BOOM! is an adaptation of another smash musical hit from an acclaimed playwright, Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch the Opening & Closing Numbers for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady & Aneesa Folds at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The opening and closing numbers of the long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards featured Leslie Odom Jr., who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance in Hamilton hosting The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, following six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's hosting the first half of the evening, during which the bulk of the evening's awards were distributed. Odom Jr. and a bevy of talented dancers started the second portion of the night with a bang, beginning with an incredible opening number on the street outside the Winter Garden Theatre before bringing the party inside. Check out the performance below!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix release official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

Netflix has released the full-length trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated film Tick, Tick…Boom!. Based on the semi-autobiographical musical of Rent director Jonathan Larson, the release will mark Miranda's feature directorial debut. Andrew Garfield stars as Larson himself, alongside Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. The new trailer features original...
TV & VIDEOS
WCBS News Radio 880

Lin-Manuel Miranda personally excuses high school student from history test

ATLANTA, G.A. (WBCS 880) — Lin-Manuel Miranda helped a Georgia high school student skip out on a history test with a rather unique excuse. Luke Stevens, of Atlanta, bailed on the exam to spend time with “Hamilton” creator at an event Stevens’ mother was organizing. When Stevens teacher didn’t believe his excuse, Miranda sent a personal message asking for his excusal.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES

