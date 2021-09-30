CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore’s main opposition party seeks changes to foreign interference law

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s main opposition, The Workers’ Party, has called for changes to be made to a draft foreign interference law, citing a need for more transparency, after experts and rights groups also raised concerns about the law’s broad provisions. The government this month proposed the legislation to tackle...

