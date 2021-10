Liverpool put five past FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao to complete a comfortable win over the Portugal side. Mohamed Salah opened the goal galore on the 18th-minute mark with a close-range finish. Sadio Mane extended their lead just before the break scoring a tap in from James Milner’s delivery. Liverpool controlled the game in every department and started the second half with a view to continuing their dominance. Mo Salah got his second on the 60th-minute mark while Roberto Firminoscored a brace after coming on from the bench to complete the Porto humiliation.

