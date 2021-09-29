The Red Sox biggest obstacle is....
Consider the series against the Yankees at Fenway in which Boston needed to win just one of the three games. The fielding against the Yankees was beyond brutal. From Kyle Schwarber misplaying the most routine of infield pop ups on Friday night to Bobby Dalbec failing to catch a foul ball (FIND THE FENCE FIRST, BOBBY!) off the bat of Aaron Judge on Sunday, the lack of ability to take care of the baseball has been a constant theme all year.www.redsoxlife.com
