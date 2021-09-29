CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade looking forward

By Karl Setzer
Leader-Telegram
Even though harvest is just getting a good start across the Corn Belt, we are already starting to see interest placed on next year’s production. Trade is looking at this year’s crop potential and trying to determine what will be needed for new crop acres. Given the current stocks to use ratios on new crop corn, soybeans, and wheat, none of the crops can afford to lose any of their current acreage. This is already starting to cause the individual commodities to show strength to try and prevent acres from declining.

