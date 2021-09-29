CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Local roundup: Purnell Swett, Lumberton earn wins on the pitch

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 9 days ago
HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett soccer team earned a key victory in United-8 Conference play with a 1-0 decision Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.

With the win, Purnell Swett (7-2, 3-2 United-8) moved into second place in the conference as they concluded a stretch of three games in three days.

Cale Harris scored the goal for Purnell Swett, assisted by Brayden Locklear.

Daniel Hunt had seven saves in goal for the Rams.

The Rams play Monday at Cape Fear.

Lumberton shuts out Cape Fear

The Lumberton boys soccer team stayed perfect in United-8 play with a 5-0 win over Cape Fear at home Wednesday.

The Pirates (10-1, 7-0 United-8) led 2-0 at halftime after goals by Holserson Joseph and Angel Robles, assisted by Jonathan Carrera and Alexis Lopez.

Luis Izeta, Joseph and E.J. Locklear scored second-half goals, with assists from Joseph, Carrera and Gabriel Juarez.

Ben Hunt had four saves in goal for the Pirates.

Lumberton plays Monday at Jack Britt.

The Robesonian

