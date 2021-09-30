CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Digital Parish: Digital community as a fresh expression of church

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosario Picardo and Michael Beck are co-authors of Fresh Expressions in a Digital Age and are our adjunct professors for this session of Pastoring in the Digital Parish. Pastoring in the Digital Parish seeks to provide resourcing and community for those engaged in some form of digital ministry–whether as a solo pastor in a church who is trying to keep connected with a congregation who has scattered into to digital space or as a digital pioneer seeking to build new community spaces in a virtual sense. Michael and Roz speak into both of those contexts. They’re both pastors at small or mid-sized churches with limited resources. And they’re also both passionate about empowering the church to find news of expressing itself as a discipling community.

