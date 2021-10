Emma Hayes says Chelsea are heading into the Women’s Champions League this term feeling “seasoned, really calm and confident” and not preoccupied with their defeat in the final earlier this year.The Blues who have competed in five of the last six editions of the competition, were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in Gothenburg in May as they made the first appearance by an English club in the final since 2007.Hayes’ side start their 2021-22 campaign, in the new group stage, with a home clash on Wednesday against Wolfsburg – the team they got the better of in last season’s quarter-finals,...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO