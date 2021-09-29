CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Cyprus' top diplomat: Turkey is creating new Ottoman empire

By EDITH M. LEDERER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195WpY_0cCPqEv000
United Nations Cyprus Interview Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is interviewed on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The foreign minister of the divided island of Cyprus is accusing Turkey’s president of attempting to promote a new Ottoman empire in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East — and says such an approach to geopolitics could adversely impact regional security.

Nikos Christodoulides, whose Mediterranean island nation is divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south that is a member of the European Union, pointed to what he called aggressive Turkish behavior not only in Cyprus but in Syria, Iraq, Libya and other Arab countries in the region.

“We see the militarization of the Turkish foreign policy,” Christodoulides said in an interview with The Associated Press, “and this is of great concern for all the countries in the region.”

Christodoulides invoked the Ottoman empire, which controlled much of southeastern Europe, western Asia and northern Africa between the 14th and early 20th centuries from Constantinople, which is now Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul. The empire entered World War I on the side of Germany and the central powers that were defeated, leading to its breakup and the rise of the modern Turkish republic.

Christodoulides cited former Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s policy of “zero problems with neighboring countries,” which was a flagship concept of the ruling Justice and Development Party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“From zero problems with the neighbors we end up today with Turkey having problems with all neighbors,” he said. “There is not a single country that doesn’t have problems with Turkey.”

“What we are witnessing from Turkey is an attempt to promote a new Ottoman policy in the region,” the Cypriot minister said. “Turkey wants to become the regional hegemony.”

Christodoulides was interviewed Monday, the final day of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual high-level gathering of world leaders, after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in hopes of jump-starting a return to negotiations to reunite the Mediterranean island nation.

Numerous rounds of U.N.-mediated talks have ended in failure, with the last push for a peace deal in July 2017 ending in acrimony. That meeting also led to a shift by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots toward seeking a two-state deal rather than pursuing their stated aim of reunifying the country as a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones as called for by the U.N. Security Council.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Turkey’s government, which takes pride in the country’s Ottoman past, denies it has expansionist ambitions in the region and insists that its actions in the Mediterranean are geared toward safeguarding its interests and those of Turkish Cypriots on the divided island against what it regards as Cyprus and Greece’s disproportionate maritime boundary and energy exploratory claims.

Turkey maintains troops in northern Iraq and frequently conducts cross-border operations there to battle Kurdish militants. It has also sent troops to Syria with the stated aim to clear militia forces linked to the Kurdish insurgency from its borders. In Libya, Turkey provided military support to the country’s U.N.-backed government, helping to tip the balance in the conflict against the Benghazi-based forces that controlled the east. Turkey also signed an agreement with the Tripoli-based government delineating the maritime boundaries which triggered protests from Greece and Cyprus.

Christodoulides said Erdogan’s recent announcement of a drone base in breakaway northern Cyprus is an example of Turkey’s Ottoman policy.

“The main reason for establishing this drone base is to control the Middle East, is to control Israel, it’s to control Egypt,” he said. “It’s not for Cyprus, actually, because you don’t need a drone base in Cyprus in order to see the situation in the island.”

Christodoulides said the Cypriot government vehemently opposes a two-state solution because it will give Turkey full control of “a so-called Turkish Cypriot sovereign state,” which isn’t the case today because only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriot north, not the international community.

“So, they run with this to control the region, to promote its plan for the eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

The top Cypriot diplomat said that to understand Erdogan’s policy in Cyprus it must be seen in the context of what Turkish forces are doing in northern Syria and Iraq, in Libya and in some African countries.

Christodoulides said Cyprus is working to bolster its security with its neighbors, especially Israel and Egypt, but also the United States, recalling that Cyprus signed a statement of intent for security cooperation with the U.S. in 2018 that is “very important.” Also important, he said: that the EU is considering developing “a security wing.”

The Cypriot minister renewed an invitation to Turkey — made last year by the leaders of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece — to become a partner in reaping the potential benefits of offshore gas deposits, while urging Ankara to end its “aggressive” actions in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We don’t exclude anybody,” he said. “We want all the neighboring countries to work in order to take advantage of the energy possibilities of our region.”

Christodoulides said all countries in the region have delineated their maritime borders except Turkey, adding that it has refused to enter bilateral relations to determine its border with Cyprus or go to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

“We want and we’re ready to work with Turkey,” he said. “What we’re asking from Turkey — just to respect international law, the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

He said all other countries in the region understand the benefits of cooperation, “but also the fact that united we will be able to tackle the challenges of the region, to work together.” He pointed as an example to this summer’s wildfires in Cyprus, Greece and Israel which saw many countries in the region offer help.

Cyprus’ long-term vision, Christodoulides said, is to establish a regional organization for security and cooperation.

“It’s the only region in the world that no such organization exists,” he said. “And we believe that all the countries of the region, they can see benefits out of this regional cooperation.”

___

Edith M. Lederer, chief U.N. correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting internationally for nearly 50 years. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EdithLedererAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe

Nearly a decade ago, an encounter with an Iranian family inspired Serbian lawyer Nikola Kovacevic to dedicate his career to the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers. Now Kovacevic says his quest has become more important than ever amid soaring anti-immigrant sentiment and populism in Europe.On Thursday, the 32-year-old human rights lawyer from Belgrade will formally receive a prestigious award for Europe from the U.N. refugee agency for assisting scores of people who fled their homes, including those being sent back and forth over the borders in the region.The first winner of UNHCR s regional Nansen Refugee Award from Serbia...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Last weekend was spent aboard the Romanian Navy's Danube going cruise ship engaging in a European-American Security Dialogue. The focus was the Black Sea and its vital geostrategic importance to Russia, NATO and Europe. However, the Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO.
MILITARY
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicos Anastasiades
Person
Nikos Christodoulides
AFP

Turkey parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the accord in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and wildfires killing some 100 people in July and August. Swathes of the country have also been suffering through an extended drought.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

West Pushes Russia For Answers On Navalny Poisoning

A group of 45 Western countries demanded at the global toxic arms watchdog on Tuesday that Russia provide urgent answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow now has 10 days to respond to the questions posed by the EU and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia, under the rules of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
POLITICS
LiveScience

'Box seats' found at Roman Empire-era arena in Turkey

Archaeologists in western Turkey have discovered the 1,800-year-old equivalent of "box seats" at a giant arena dating to the Roman Empire. During excavations at the ancient amphitheater of Pergamon, a large arena built to mirror Rome's Colosseum, researchers discovered two seat blocks with carved inscriptions on the arena's east side, according to a blog post by the Transformation of the Pergamon Micro-Region (TransPergMikro), the project behind the excavation, which is being funded by the German Research Foundation.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Cyprus#Ottoman Empire#United Nations#Ap#Turkish#Cypriot#Greek#The European Union#Arab#The Associated Press
US News and World Report

EU Aims for Deal With Turkey to Stem Migrant Flows to Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Syrian diplomat demands Turkey, United States leave country

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Monday criticized Turkey for assisting insurgents in the northwest portion of the country in the country's long-running civil war that goes back to the 2011 Arab Spring. Mekdad made his comments at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. Russia has...
WORLD
manisteenews.com

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Cyprus Says Turkey Eyes Island's Control With 2-State Deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s new push for separate Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot states on ethnically divided Cyprus shows a desire to control the whole of the east Mediterranean island nation, the Cypriot Cypriot president charged Friday. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Nicos Anastasiades blasted the “absurdity”...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
UN News Centre

Cyprus President determined to get negotiation with Turkey process back on track

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told UN Member States on Friday that he is determined “to set the negotiation process” with Turkey “back on track”, on the basis of the UN framework and the agreement reached in 2019. Cyprus has been divided for more than four decades, and leaders from its...
WORLD
The Independent

EU leaders to reassure Balkans 6 as membership hopes stall

European Union leaders are gathering Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they meet its standards, but the presidents and prime ministers are unlikely to give any signal about when the nations might advance in their quests.Despite years of talk about the “European perspective” of Albania Bosnia Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, the EU has seen its progress on admitting them stall. Albania and North Macedonia have met the criteria to start talks, but all 27 countries must agree unanimously for the process to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cryptocurrency and the crumbling caliphate: The high tech money trail left as jihadi families try to flee refugee camps

From inside the secrecy of her tent in a sprawling camp in northeast Syria, Sara, a European woman affiliated with Isis, furiously messages people across the world begging them to send her cash.  “I just need 15,000 dollars to escape to Turkey, Idlib or wherever,” she writes on an encrypted app in  al-Hol, a squalid desert camp holding 65,000 people, including families who once lived in the caliphate.  “I already have $2,000,” she adds with a flick of desperation. “It’s a big amount I know, but if you can spare anything.”  Over the last two months The Independent has pieced...
ECONOMY
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

NATO chief hits out at Russia’s ‘malign activities’

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the organization withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to the military alliance in response to a rise in “malign activities” by Moscow. The eight officials are to be deprived of access to NATO’s Brussels headquarters from the end of...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy