Miami Gardens (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins seem to be facing their first ‘must win’ game of the season as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this week at their training facility in Miami Gardens. The last thing they want to do is drop their record to 1-3 with a road game against Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs next on the docket, followed by a road game in Monday, England against Jacksonville. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is the last guy to be looking past the winless Colts.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO