By Marie Saavedra and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Social media giant Facebook hit a brick wall early Monday, which put it, Instagram, and What’s App on ice for several hours on Monday. Users were unable to access those sites, starting around 10:45 a.m. Chicago time. Facebook and Instagram began to become available to users around 4:30 p.m., Chicago time. Even then, it took them time to regain full function. In total, the outage meant nearly 3 billion people could not like, laugh at, or put a heart on comments Monday – and that’s just on Facebook. The outage also silenced another...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO