A practical guide to location scouting

Industry Insights Provide Road Map for Creating Memorable and Engaging Ads. The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) and DOOH media ecosystem, released its “Creative Best Practices Guide”, providing a model for maximizing the impact of brand messages. OOH encompasses many formats, canvases, and experiences and there is no singular solution that fits all campaigns. The Creative Best Practices Guide offers a checklist of each creative element to consider while developing a campaign. OOH has the unique ability to tap into emotion and inspire, and the insights in this document are a product of collective wisdom that can drive the industry forward by ultimately changing the way people connect with brands.
