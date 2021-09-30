Brighton players were SPAT ON by Crystal Palace fans and had coins and drinks thrown at them as they walked off the pitch after dramatic derby draw
Brighton players were left furious after being spat on by Crystal Palace supporters as they walked off the pitch following Monday's dramatic draw at Selhurst Park. Tensions were running high between the two sets of players and fans at the end of the clash, after Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute equaliser for Brighton in a match Palace had controlled for long periods.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0