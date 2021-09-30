CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton players were SPAT ON by Crystal Palace fans and had coins and drinks thrown at them as they walked off the pitch after dramatic derby draw

Cover picture for the articleBrighton players were left furious after being spat on by Crystal Palace supporters as they walked off the pitch following Monday's dramatic draw at Selhurst Park. Tensions were running high between the two sets of players and fans at the end of the clash, after Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute equaliser for Brighton in a match Palace had controlled for long periods.

The Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream might not strike you as the most exciting fixture unless you're a fan of one of the teams, but think again. Despite being 37 miles away from each other, Crystal Palace and Brighton are fierce rivals and have been since the 1970s. As a result, the atmosphere for these games is usually intense, particularly at Palace's compact Selhurst Park stadium.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Brighton and Crystal Palace are separated by more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) but have been long-standing foes for decades. Brighton makes the trip to south London having taken a surprise 12 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League so far. Palace has only five points from five games at the start of Patrick Vieira's reign as Roy Hodgson's successor. The World Cup winning-midfielder with France is in the process of making Palace more possession-based, which was also the case for Graham Potter when he took charge of Brighton two years ago. The game marks Tariq Lamptey’s long-awaited return to Premier League action. The right back played half of the midweek League Cup win over Swansea having been sidelined since December following a hamstring injury.
Crystal Palace will be keen to deny their rivals Brighton and Hove Albion as the visitors look to go top of the Premier League tonight. Follow Sportsmail's live runner for Premier League coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brighton, including build-up, team news and updates. Auto-update. 19:37. "We're in a good...
The 30-year-old Black Star explains how the former Arsenal legend is building great things at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has revealed the style and approach manager Patrick Vieira has brought into the team as they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture on Monday.
One of those long-running feuds that goes back so long that few (least of all the warring factions so heavily invested in it) can quite remember what prompted it in the first place, Crystal Palace and Brighton resume hostilities on Monday night in what is arguably the Premier League’s weirdest derby. A quick recap: having endured a somewhat pr1ckly relationship during their playing days at Tottenham, Terry Venables and Alan Mullery were appointed managers of third division clubs Palace and Brighton respectively, within a month of each other in 1976. The sides would go on to meet five times that season, tensions simmering on each occasion before reaching – quite literally – boiling point after the fourth encounter when a Palace fan threw a cup of coffee over Mullery.
LONDON (AP) — Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday. Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left...
In the 105th meeting between the Premier League's most unknown rivalry, Crystal Palace's first-half penalty goal was cancelled out by a last-minute Neal Maupay equaliser. Although the draw halted Brighton's climb to the summit of the top-flight, Graham Potter would have been the happier of the two managers at full time, as he overlooked scenes of frayed passions colliding upon the final whistle.
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has called on Wilfried Zaha to deliver tonight against Brighton. Many of Vieira's new-look Palace squad will be experiencing the derby with Brighton for the first time and the Eagles manager wants Zaha to lead the way in his 400th appearance for the club. The...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he is "gutted" following his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion after Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute equaliser for the Seagulls. MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 2 October at 22:30 BST...
If you had to pick two players to score in this fixture between Crystal Palace and Brighton, you would have probably guessed right. After Wilfried Zaha had given Palace the lead in his 400th appearance for the club with a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Neal Maupay, a man who thrives on inflicting pain on opposing fans, went deeper in the second half, equalising in what was officially the 95th minute of the match.Perhaps 1-1 was unfair on the hosts, who seemed to have the best of what was on offer for most of this match. They turned...
The French international was seen in a tussle of words with the Ivorian player after he scored a dramatic equaliser on Monday. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has explained why he had a confrontation with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha at the end of their 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture on Monday.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful his side can turn their season around after an inconsistent start. The Foxes threw away a two-goal lead as Crystal Palace came from behind to salvage a point at Selhurst Park, leaving them on eight points from their opening seven Premier League games. "They...
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has singled out Conor Gallagher for praise after a fine start to the season. The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, has won the club's Player of the Month award for August and September. “He's an important player for us because he's bringing his...
