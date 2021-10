The Eagles are on the move in conference play, coming on strong in their win last night against a good Swan Valley team. Muth dominated the first 2 sets, and came back from a 3rd set loss to take the 4th to win the match. Four Eagles garnered double digit kills for the night: Audrey Geer led the team with 14, Emma Kerkau followed with 13, Lexi Boyke was next with 12 and Kara Hecht had 10. Sarah Hauk had 47 assists in the 4 sets. Geer led the team also with 4 aces and 11 digs. Hannah Reinhardt and Brooklyn Compau played excellent defense with 6 and 5 digs respectively. Kerkau and Boyke put up a strong wall with 5 and 3 blocks for the night. The Eagles are busy in the next 5 days, where they travel to Bryon for a quad tonight (Thursday), host a 7 team tournament on Saturday, and head to Millington Monday for non conference play.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO