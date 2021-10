Fiverr is still growing quickly. PayPal just launched a new app, and it has plans to keep growing. Coca-Cola has a stable and growing dividend. The broader market has been cooling off from its 2021 highs, and that means investors can get some great stocks on sale. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11% year to date, but down 4% over the past month. An investment of $1,000 is a great starting point, whether you're just starting out or adding to a portfolio. If you have extra money after paying your bills and saving for an emergency fund, consider investing in the stock market.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO