The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced that it was at capacity and activating crisis care standards on Sept. 29. Crisis care means that there are more patients than resources to care for them all. That same day, YKHC denied KYUK’s request for an interview to explain what these standards mean for accessing health care in the region. YKHC granted an interview with Anchorage Daily News, but said that YKHC would only communicate with KYUK through e-mail. YKHC responded to KYUK’s questions the next day on Sept. 30.

5 DAYS AGO