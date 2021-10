Have you heard of Sheletta Brundidge yet?The comedian/radio host/podcaster has a Saturday WCCO Radio show and she recently appeared on "Good Morning America," getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the urging of her 15-year-old son. Last year, she launched a podcast network called Sheletta Makes Me Laugh, which includes her own podcast as well as those of several other Black hosts and her four children, three of whom are autistic. The Cottage Grove mom bought digital ad space on five Twin Cities billboards last month in order to elevate the Black women on her network. "We need to flex!" she told...

