Society does not owe you anything

We need a more honest definition of what it means when America is called to own up to its past. On the surface, this call is made to sound like an olive branch: The system is against me, but I am willing to work together to fix it as long as I receive the apology I am owed. In reality, however, owning America’s past looks more like a convenient way to blame others for your own shortcomings. Accountability only goes so far when the only one allowed to be exempt is yourself.